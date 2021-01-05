Menu

Coronavirus
January 5 2021 5:56pm
02:56

Ontario promises to accelerate COVID-19 vaccine distribution

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is promising to ramp-up COVID-19 vaccinations for the most vulnerable. Travis Dhanraj has more.

