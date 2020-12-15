Menu

Health

1 patient death confirmed at Georgian Bay General Hospital as COVID-19 outbreak continues

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted December 15, 2020 1:28 pm
There have been 34 people infected with the novel coronavirus in connection with the COVID-19 outbreak at the Georgian Bay General Hospital (GBGH) in Midland, Ont.
There have now been 34 people infected with the novel coronavirus in connection with the COVID-19 outbreak at the Georgian Bay General Hospital (GBGH) in Midland, Ont.

As of end of day Sunday, the hospital says there have been 14 patient cases, including one outbreak-related death. Eight patients remain in hospital, while five have been discharged home.

Meanwhile, 20 staff members have been infected with COVID-19 at the hospital.

Read more: COVID-19 outbreak declared in Georgian Bay General Hospital unit

“Since the outbreak was declared, GBGH has worked closely with the (Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit) and our infection prevention and control department to take further precautions related to patients and our team members,” Dr. Dan Lee, GBGH’s COVID-19 medical lead and emergency medicine chief, said in a statement.

“From the start of the pandemic, we have implemented many measures to provide a safe place for our patients to receive care, our staff to work and our credentialed staff to practice. These actions have been increased due to the recent outbreak.”

The hospital has increased its monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms among patients, limited patient movement between units and grouped COVID-19-positive patients in certain hospital areas.

Read more: COVID-19 outbreak declared at unit in SMGH in Kitchener; one at CMH under ‘watch status’

Hospital staff are also testing all new patients for COVID-19 even if they don’t have symptoms. Patients are also placed on droplet/contact precautions and are masked for any procedures or assessments done where a two-metre distance can’t be maintained.

The hospital is also testing staff, opening more space for a break room, strictly enforcing break room capacity limits, limiting staff movement between departments and conducting extensive contact tracing.

