Manitoba health officials hold first coronavirus update of 2021

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba’s top doctor and the province’s chief nursing officer will give a live COVID-19 update Monday.

Dr. Brent Roussin and Lanette Siragusa have scheduled a press conference for 12:30 p.m. Global News will stream the event live here.

The live briefing will be the first held in 2021 after regular press events were put on hold over the holidays. It will be Roussin’s first appearance in front of the media since before Christmas.

On Sunday, health officials reported 101 new cases of the virus and five additional deaths from COVID-19.

1:34 COVID-19 vaccination: the latest from Manitoba COVID-19 vaccination: the latest from Manitoba

Since March, Manitoba has recorded 25,126 lab-confirmed cases of novel coronavirus and 683 people with the virus have died.

Story continues below advertisement

Laboratory testing numbers show 995 tests were completed Saturday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February to 426,105.

The five-day COVID-19 test positivity rate was 10.5 per cent provincially and 11.3 per cent in Winnipeg as of Sunday morning.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Provincial data from Sunday shows there are 4,461 known active cases and 19,982 individuals who have recovered from COVID-19.

–More to come.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

Story continues below advertisement

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.