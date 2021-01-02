Manitoba sees 11 COVID-19 deaths at start of new year

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba public health officials advise 11 additional deaths in people with COVID-19 have been reported for the period of Jan. 1 and 2 including:

A man in his 50s from the Northern health region

A man in his 60s from the Interlake–Eastern Health region

A woman in her 60s from the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region

Two men in their 70s from the Winnipeg health region

A woman in her 80s from the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region

A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region

Two men in their 80s from the Winnipeg health region

A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region

A man in his 90s from the Winnipeg health region

The current five-day COVID-19 test positivity rate is 10.4 per cent provincially and 11.1 per cent in Winnipeg.

Between 9:30 a.m. Dec. 31 and 9:30 a.m. Jan. 2, 327 new cases of the virus have been identified. However, one case was removed due to data correction and brings the net new cases to 326 and the total number of lab-confirmed cases in Manitoba to 25,026.

16 cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region

52 cases in the Northern health region

13 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

33 cases in the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region

213 cases in the Winnipeg health region.

The data also shows there are 4,559 active cases and 19,789 individuals who have recovered from COVID-19.

There are 239 people in hospital with active COVID-19 and there are 36 people in intensive care units.

The total number of deaths in the province due to COVID-19 is now 678.

Laboratory testing numbers show 1,486 tests were completed on Thursday and 1,898 Friday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 425,037.

Outbreaks have been declared at the St. Anthony’s General Hospital ACIU in The Pas, and Deer Lodge Centre on Lodge 4 East and Seven Oaks General Hospital 5U1-3 in Winnipeg. The sites have been moved to Critical (Red) on the Pandemic Response System.

In addition, outbreaks have been declared over at the Menno Home Personal Care Home in Grunthal.

