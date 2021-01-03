RBC Convention Centre preparing for COVID-19 vaccinations

Send this page to someone via email

The RBC Convention Centre is preparing to open Monday as the province’s super site for vaccinations.

Approximately 3,432 immunizations have been given since the vaccine arrived in Manitoba in December.

Thousands of appointments have already been made for Jan. 4 through 10 with second-dose appointments occurring Jan. 25 through 31.

To date, about 4,100 first-dose appointments have been made and approximately 2,000 remain available.

The phone line is open to eligible health-care workers from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily until all spaces are filled.

Eligibility criteria were changed again over the weekend and currently include health-care workers whose work involves direct contact with patients and who meet at least one of the following criteria:

work in critical care units

work in long-term care facilities, born on or before Dec. 31, 1975 (changed from 1974)

work in acute care facilities, born on or before Dec. 31, 1975 (changed from 1974)

assigned to a COVID-19 immunization clinic or testing site.

People with appointments are being asked to enter through the main doors on York Avenue at the RBC Convention Centre.

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister got a look at the province’s new COVID-19 vaccination centre at Winnipeg’s Convention Centre, Friday, January 1, 2021. The centre will be opening Monday and will inoculate 900-1200 people in it’s first week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods.

Indoor parking will be free for clients who present their parking ticket for validation when they check in for their appointment.

To limit crowding and keep an even flow of immunizations, people are asked not to arrive more than 15 minutes before their appointment time.

