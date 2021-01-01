Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Dozens, including former Canucks anthem singer, attend Vancouver NYE anti-mask rally

By Amy Judd Global News
Click to play video 'NYE anti-mask rally held at Vancouver Art Gallery' NYE anti-mask rally held at Vancouver Art Gallery
Dozens of people gathered in downtown Vancouver Thursday evening to defy provincial health orders on gatherings and hosted what they called a New Year's Eve Freedom Rally.

Dozens of people took part in what they called a ‘New Year’s Eve Freedom Rally’ at the Vancouver Art Gallery Thursday night.

The anti-mask event involved music and speakers, saying they were gathering to protect their rights to gather and celebrate their freedom.

Former Vancouver Canucks anthem singer Mark Donnelly was also in attendance, singing the national anthem.

Read more: Canucks anthem singer Mark Donnelly axed for appearance at anti-mask rally

Donnelly took the mic before singing, telling the Global News cameraman to “watch out for the coronaviruses floating around.”

“We were told that singing’s not essential,” he said. “We were told at Christmas that we shouldn’t sing. Well, what about for our country? What about for our country?”

Story continues below advertisement

Donnelly then led the crowd through the national anthem.

Click to play video 'Former Canucks anthem singer has no regrets about anti-mask rally gig' Former Canucks anthem singer has no regrets about anti-mask rally gig
Former Canucks anthem singer has no regrets about anti-mask rally gig – Dec 5, 2020
One of the signs at the rally Thursday night. Credit: Global News.
One of the signs at the rally Thursday night. Credit: Global News.

Vancouver police officers were on site monitoring the event and said they were treating it as a protest.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

No tickets were handed out as of 11 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and officers said there were no issues.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Global News has reached out to Vancouver police for more information.

Gatherings of more than 50 people have been banned by public health order in B.C. since March. In November, the province extended that ban to all social gatherings.

Click to play video '‘Freedom Rally’: hundreds protest pandemic protocols in Vancouver' ‘Freedom Rally’: hundreds protest pandemic protocols in Vancouver
‘Freedom Rally’: hundreds protest pandemic protocols in Vancouver – Oct 18, 2020

Read more: Vancouver protesters rally against masks, though experts say they slow spread of COVID-19

Story continues below advertisement

In early December, Donnelly was axed from his job singing the national anthem at Vancouver Canucks games after it was reported he would be performing at an anti-mask rally in Vancouver.

At that time, Donnelly said “it appears I am being marginalized on social media. And in a certain way, censored by an institution I have followed and supported for 50 years, and been publicly associated with for 20.”

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19bc coronavirusCOVIDcovid-19 bcCoronavirus BCAnti-Mask RallyMark DonnellyVancouver anti-mask rallyAnti-mask Rally VancouverFreedom Rally New Year's Eve VancouverMark Donnelly anti-maskNew Year's Eve Freedom Rally
Flyers
More weekly flyers