Dozens, including former Canucks anthem singer, attend Vancouver NYE anti-mask rally

Dozens of people took part in what they called a ‘New Year’s Eve Freedom Rally’ at the Vancouver Art Gallery Thursday night.
The anti-mask event involved music and speakers, saying they were gathering to protect their rights to gather and celebrate their freedom.
Former Vancouver Canucks anthem singer Mark Donnelly was also in attendance, singing the national anthem.
Donnelly took the mic before singing, telling the Global News cameraman to “watch out for the coronaviruses floating around.”
“We were told that singing’s not essential,” he said. “We were told at Christmas that we shouldn’t sing. Well, what about for our country? What about for our country?”
Donnelly then led the crowd through the national anthem.
Vancouver police officers were on site monitoring the event and said they were treating it as a protest.
No tickets were handed out as of 11 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and officers said there were no issues.
Global News has reached out to Vancouver police for more information.
Gatherings of more than 50 people have been banned by public health order in B.C. since March. In November, the province extended that ban to all social gatherings.
In early December, Donnelly was axed from his job singing the national anthem at Vancouver Canucks games after it was reported he would be performing at an anti-mask rally in Vancouver.
At that time, Donnelly said “it appears I am being marginalized on social media. And in a certain way, censored by an institution I have followed and supported for 50 years, and been publicly associated with for 20.”View link »
