Dozens, including former Canucks anthem singer, attend Vancouver NYE anti-mask rally

Dozens of people took part in what they called a ‘New Year’s Eve Freedom Rally’ at the Vancouver Art Gallery Thursday night.

The anti-mask event involved music and speakers, saying they were gathering to protect their rights to gather and celebrate their freedom.

Former Vancouver Canucks anthem singer Mark Donnelly was also in attendance, singing the national anthem.

Donnelly took the mic before singing, telling the Global News cameraman to “watch out for the coronaviruses floating around.”

“We were told that singing’s not essential,” he said. “We were told at Christmas that we shouldn’t sing. Well, what about for our country? What about for our country?”

Donnelly then led the crowd through the national anthem.

Mark Donnelly, who used to sing O Canada in arenas in front of thousands, now sings for a few dozen outside & in the rain on NYE.@GlobalBC pic.twitter.com/eKbc1kE20z — Jordan Armstrong (@jarmstrongbc) January 1, 2021

Former Canucks anthem singer has no regrets about anti-mask rally gig – Dec 5, 2020

One of the signs at the rally Thursday night. Credit: Global News.

Vancouver police officers were on site monitoring the event and said they were treating it as a protest.

No tickets were handed out as of 11 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and officers said there were no issues.

Global News has reached out to Vancouver police for more information.

.@VancouverPD are monitoring the anti-mask event at the Vancouver Art Gallery. They say they’re treating it as a protest. No tickets handed out here. At least none yet.@GlobalBC pic.twitter.com/eKN4EBX8az — Jordan Armstrong (@jarmstrongbc) January 1, 2021

Gatherings of more than 50 people have been banned by public health order in B.C. since March. In November, the province extended that ban to all social gatherings.

'Freedom Rally': hundreds protest pandemic protocols in Vancouver – Oct 18, 2020

In early December, Donnelly was axed from his job singing the national anthem at Vancouver Canucks games after it was reported he would be performing at an anti-mask rally in Vancouver.

At that time, Donnelly said “it appears I am being marginalized on social media. And in a certain way, censored by an institution I have followed and supported for 50 years, and been publicly associated with for 20.”

Disgraced anthem singer Mark Donnelly is among the few dozen gathered at the Vancouver Art Gallery for a NYE ‘freedom rally’.

No sign of @VancouverPD. pic.twitter.com/wX01f5y0xm — Jordan Armstrong (@jarmstrongbc) January 1, 2021