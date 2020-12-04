Canucks anthem singer Mark Donnelly axed for planned appearance at anti-mask rally

Send this page to someone via email

He’s long been a staple of Vancouver Canucks home games, but it appears Mark Donnelly has sung the national anthem for the last time in Rogers Arena.

Canucks owner Francesco Aquilini took to Twitter Friday, responding to a Vancouver Sun report that the Canucks’ anthem singer would be performing at an anti-mask rally in Vancouver on Saturday.

“Hey @VancouverSun, change the headline to ‘Former Canucks anthem singer.’ #wearamask,” wrote Aquilini.

Global News has requested comment from Donnelly.

Saturday’s planned “B.C. Christmas Freedom Rally” is being organized in part by Ryan Kulbaba, who has spearheaded several other anti-mask rallies in Vancouver since June.

The events have featured a variety of anti-vaccine speakers and decried what participants say is censorship and government overreach.

Previous Vancouver rallies have also drawn believers in a range of conspiracy theories, including debunked myth that masks cause cancer or other health issues, baseless accusations that Bill Gates plans to use vaccines to implant microchips in people, and the U.S.-based QAnon fantasy which claims a cabal of U.S. pedophile politicians are consuming children’s blood.

Posters for Saturday’s rally declare “we oppose government orders & will gather for the holidays.”

Along with Donnelly, the event features a message from Santa, singing, speeches from vaccine opponent Ted Kuntz and the group Hugs over Masks, comedy, an anti-5G presentation and evangelical anti-SOGI123 activist and former People’s Party of Canada candidate Laura Lynn Tyler Thomas.