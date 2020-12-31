Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Traffic

‘Ice Road Kitten’ recovering after freezing to northern B.C. road and being run over

By Simon Little Global News
Click to play video 'BC SPCA celebrates 125th anniversary' BC SPCA celebrates 125th anniversary
BC SPCA celebrates 125th anniversary – Sep 22, 2020

The BC SPCA is asking for help to treat a small cat that survived being frozen and run over on a northern B.C. road.

The organization says the “Ice Road Kitten,” which doesn’t have a name yet, was rescued earlier this month when a truck driver spotted her in the middle of the road.

Read more: Princeton, B.C., woman ordered to pay $250k for care of seized, neglected animals

The driver watched, horrified, as another car ran over the cat without stopping. The driver then rushed to help her, the SPCA said in a media release.

“It appeared that she had been wandering, succumbed to hypothermia, and laid down in the middle of the road,” it said.

The BC SPCA says this cat, dubbed the “Ice Road Kitten,” is recovering after being frozen to and run over on a northern B.C. road.
The BC SPCA says this cat, dubbed the “Ice Road Kitten,” is recovering after being frozen to and run over on a northern B.C. road. BC SPCA

Despite being struck by both the front and rear wheels of the oncoming car, the cat was still alive — though frozen to the road, the SPCA added.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Surrendered one year ago, 17 adopted husky puppies growing up, doing well, says BC SPCA

The cat was rushed to a nearby veterinarian, where staff administered emergency hypothermia treatment, including warmed IV fluids and a warming tent.

Click to play video '‘Rescue Me’ book showcases lives of rescued horses to help raise money for the BC SPCA' ‘Rescue Me’ book showcases lives of rescued horses to help raise money for the BC SPCA
‘Rescue Me’ book showcases lives of rescued horses to help raise money for the BC SPCA – Dec 1, 2020

“She gradually became bright and alert, allowing the staff to continue their assessment of her other serious injuries,” said the SPCA.

Read more: BC SPCA warns against at-home neutering after ‘horrific’ incident

Those injuries include a severe fracture in her leg, along with numerous skin wounds from road rash, it said.

The SPCA is appealing for donations to help cover the cost of surgery, medications, treatment and daily care until the Ice Road Kitten is ready for adoption.

Advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
SPCABC SPCANorthern B.C.bc spca cat frozen to roadbc spca frozen catcat frozen to highwaycat frozen to roadcat run overfrozen to highwayice road kitten
Flyers
More weekly flyers