‘Ice Road Kitten’ recovering after freezing to northern B.C. road and being run over

The BC SPCA is asking for help to treat a small cat that survived being frozen and run over on a northern B.C. road.

The organization says the “Ice Road Kitten,” which doesn’t have a name yet, was rescued earlier this month when a truck driver spotted her in the middle of the road.

The driver watched, horrified, as another car ran over the cat without stopping. The driver then rushed to help her, the SPCA said in a media release.

“It appeared that she had been wandering, succumbed to hypothermia, and laid down in the middle of the road,” it said.

The BC SPCA says this cat, dubbed the “Ice Road Kitten,” is recovering after being frozen to and run over on a northern B.C. road. BC SPCA

Despite being struck by both the front and rear wheels of the oncoming car, the cat was still alive — though frozen to the road, the SPCA added.

The cat was rushed to a nearby veterinarian, where staff administered emergency hypothermia treatment, including warmed IV fluids and a warming tent.

“She gradually became bright and alert, allowing the staff to continue their assessment of her other serious injuries,” said the SPCA.

Those injuries include a severe fracture in her leg, along with numerous skin wounds from road rash, it said.

The SPCA is appealing for donations to help cover the cost of surgery, medications, treatment and daily care until the Ice Road Kitten is ready for adoption.

