Canada

Surrendered one year ago, 17 adopted husky puppies growing up, doing well, says BC SPCA

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Seventeen husky puppies that were surrendered on Christmas Eve last year were adopted and have grown up into young, playful dogs. Above is a before and now picture of Koda, one of the puppies. This week, the BC SPCA gave an update as to how they’re doing.
Seventeen husky puppies that were surrendered on Christmas Eve last year were adopted and have grown up into young, playful dogs. Above is a before and now picture of Koda, one of the puppies. This week, the BC SPCA gave an update as to how they're doing.

It was a story that could melt even the coldest of hearts: 17 incredibly cute husky puppies being surrendered to the BC SPCA on Christmas Eve 2019.

At the time, the puppies were between eight and 10 weeks old following a complaint that led animal control officers to a property in B.C.’s Interior.

On the cuteness scale, they registered off the meter.

Read more: 17 puppies, two adult dogs surrendered during holiday season to B.C. SPCA

In early January, when the BC SPCA announced those puppies were available for adoption, the interest was overwhelming. A naming contest was held prior to adoption, with the public voting on a northern theme.

Today, those puppies have grown up into young, playful dogs, and the BC SPCA gave an update as to how they’re doing.

Originally named Amka, Fiction was one of the 17 husky puppies that was surrendered on Christmas Eve in 2019.
Originally named Amka, Fiction was one of the 17 husky puppies that was surrendered on Christmas Eve in 2019.

“Soon after, all 17 puppies found their loving furever homes, and we’re happy to report they are happy and healthy,” the BC SPCA said on its website. Also, two adult huskies were surrendered, which were also adopted.

“Thankfully, this Christmas looks a lot different for these adorable dogs.”

Click to play video 'Two dogs, 17 husky puppies surrendered to RCMP during holiday season, SPCA says' Two dogs, 17 husky puppies surrendered to RCMP during holiday season, SPCA says
Two dogs, 17 husky puppies surrendered to RCMP during holiday season, SPCA says – Dec 28, 2019

Some dogs retained the names from the contest, while others were changed.

One puppy named Inooka is now named Floki. She was adopted by Louise Gilles and her family in Logan Lake. According to Gillies, Floki was a Norwegian explorer who sailed to Iceland.

“He was also a jokester and so I thought the name suited him,” Gillies said on the BC SPCA website. “We’ve got three beds in our house, but his favourite is the couch.”

Click to play video 'The first of the seventeen neglected husky puppies that ended up in the care of the BC SPCA over Christmas went to their new homes Wednesday afternoon' The first of the seventeen neglected husky puppies that ended up in the care of the BC SPCA over Christmas went to their new homes Wednesday afternoon
The first of the seventeen neglected husky puppies that ended up in the care of the BC SPCA over Christmas went to their new homes Wednesday afternoon – Jan 8, 2020

To see the BC SPCA’s website update, click here.

