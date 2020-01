Send this page to someone via email

It was late December when the BC SPCA shared photos with the public of 17 Husky puppies surrendered from somewhere in the B.C. interior.

Their story, and their adorable pictures, captured the hearts of thousands.

Now, the very last puppy has been taken home from the Penticton branch of the SPCA, and is with his new family.

Kimberly Davidson has the story of Uki.

