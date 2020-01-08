Formerly neglected husky puppies cuddle with their new families at Penticton SPCA

Three of the 17 husky puppies seized from a property in the B.C. Interior just before Christmas Eve have found new homes.
RCMP and animal control officers responded to a complaint about young puppies living outside in the cold and snow in December.
The eight- to 10-week-old puppies were found lethargic and riddled with parasites, according to the SPCA, and were placed under strict quarantine.
Two adult huskies were also seized.
The SPCA said more than 1,200 people applied to adopt the dogs.
Bill and Eddi Bjornson travelled from 100 Mile House, B.C. to meet their new puppy at the Penticton SPCA. They named him Remington.
“We feel very lucky,” Eddi Bjornson said. “Like we won the lottery.”
The couple said their husky died approximately 2.5 years ago, when they were fleeing forest fires burning near their home. They believe he collapsed and died from stress.
The Bjornsons said they’re excited for Remington to meet the rest of their family.
“We’ve got three grandchildren at home that are waiting to love him,” Eddi said.
A family from Courtenay, B.C. also travelled to Penticton to adopt a husky puppy.
The three remaining puppies at the Penticton SPCA are expected to meet their new families on Wednesday.
Their siblings, who are at the Vernon animal shelter, have also been spoken for, according to the SPCA.
