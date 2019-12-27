17 puppies, two adult dogs surrendered during holiday season to B.C. SPCA

Send this page to someone via email

The B.C. SPCA is asking for public assistance following the sudden surrender of 17 husky puppies and two adult dogs during the holiday season.

The SPCA isn’t saying where the dogs were surrendered, stating the exact location is not being disclosed for owner’s protection, but did say it happened in B.C.’s Interior.

The huskies are eight to 10 weeks old, and were said to be living outside, “in the cold and snow on the property.”

The B.C. SPCA is asking for donations to help with the dogs’ care. B.C. SPCA

Story continues below advertisement

According to the B.C. SPCA, the owner surrendered the dogs to RCMP and animal control officers, with animal control caring for them overnight before transferring them on Christmas Eve to the local B.C. SPCA branch.

“It’s a true Christmas miracle that these puppies were saved from neglect and brought in from the cold,” said B.C. SPCA chief prevention and enforcement officer Marcie Moriarty.

“We are grateful that the RCMP and animal control officers were able to get them immediate attention.”

The two adult dogs that were surrendered to the B.C. SPCA. B.C. SPCA

3:46 Keeping your animals safe during the holidays Keeping your animals safe during the holidays

The B.C. SPCA said the puppies are being treated for worms and are in quarantine, and that each puppy will be spayed or neutered and provided with all of their vaccines before they will be ready for adoption in late January.

Story continues below advertisement

The B.C. SPCA is asking for donations to help with the dogs’ care, and that there will be a naming contest for the 17 puppies.

“The branch is completely overwhelmed with caring for so many animals and is not accepting adoption inquiries at this time,” said Moriarty.

“Donations are encouraged to help cover their costs of caring for these puppies and adult dogs during the busy holiday period.”

1:55 Nova Scotia SPCA seizes 35 dogs from puppy mill in Wolfville Nova Scotia SPCA seizes 35 dogs from puppy mill in Wolfville