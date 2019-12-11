Over 50 dogs seized by New Brunswick SPCA near Campbellton

Send this page to someone via email

Another major dog seizure was conducted by the SPCA this week, this time in Campbellton, N.B.

In a press release Wednesday, New Brunswick SPCA Animal Protection said officers conducted an unannounced check at a registered breeding kennel west of Campbellton.

The release said officers arrived to find dogs “confined in unsanitary conditions and suffering from medical issues such as ear mites, emaciation, and dental problems.”

Fifty-three dogs were seized as a result of the unannounced check to provide immediate care.

READ MORE: 35 dogs seized from puppy mill near Wolfville due to mistreatment: Nova Scotia SPCA

According to the SPCA, the dog breeds include bulldogs, Yorkshire terriers, poodles, Australian shepherds, schnauzers, Maltese, pugs, and Boston terrier dogs. Some puppies were seized, as well.

Story continues below advertisement

The SPCA says the dogs were taken to shelters across the province and they all have been surrendered by the owners

New Brunswick SPCA doesn’t handle the adoption process, the release noted.

It was not made clear whether charges would be laid.

This is the second SPCA dog seizure that happened in the Maritimes this week.

1:55 Nova Scotia SPCA seizes 35 dogs from puppy mill in Wolfville Nova Scotia SPCA seizes 35 dogs from puppy mill in Wolfville

On Tuesday, the Nova Scotia SPCA seized 35 dogs and six puppies from a puppy mill near Wolfville. It was one of the largest puppy mill seizures in the organization’s history.

Criminal charges against the shelter are pending.