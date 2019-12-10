35 dogs seized from puppy mill near Wolfville due to mistreatment: Nova Scotia SPCA

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia SPCA seized 29 dogs and six puppies from a puppy mill near Wolfville on Tuesday.

“This is one of the largest puppy mill seizures in the history of the Nova Scotia SPCA,” the shelter stated in a media release.

READ MORE: N.S. SPCA launches foster program for pet owners in hospital or in transition from domestic violence

As of 9:50 a.m., Nova Scotia SPCA animal protection officers, accompanied by shelter and veterinary staff took charge of the animals.

“We are triaging the animals to assess their health, and determine which individuals require urgent care,” says Jo-Anne Landsburg, chief provincial inspector at the Nova Scotia SPCA.

“Seized animals have been transported to a secure intake facility, where they will receive the care they require. Given the number of animals involved this is an extremely complex operation.” Tweet This

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: 10-year-old Belleville boy donates $2,000 to animal welfare charities

According to the shelter, Nova Scotia SPCA enforcement has been working the case since September 2019. It began in response to a report of mistreatment made by visitors to the puppy mill.

The SPCA issued compliance orders for several significant problems regarding the psychological and physical state of the animals and their unsanitary living conditions.

Animal protection officers subsequently visited the mill with an expert on animal psychology.

With the evidence gathered, the Nova Scotia SPCA was able to obtain a search warrant allowing them to enter the dwelling where many of the dogs were being kept.

0:42 Benefits of becoming a foster for animals Benefits of becoming a foster for animals

The shelter said criminal charges are pending.

Providing for the medical treatment, shelter, care, and feeding of the rescued animals “will be a significant expense”, according to the shelter.

As a result, they are asking for the public’s help to sponsor a dog or to make a donation in support of the animals’ rehabilitation.