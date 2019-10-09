N.S. SPCA launches foster program for pet owners in hospital or in transition from domestic violence

Send this page to someone via email

The Nova Scotia SPCA announced Monday that they’ve launched a new pilot program, Paws & Support, in Halifax Regional Municipality.

The free program will see dogs, cats and other animals cared for while their owners seek short-term in-hospital treatment or are transitioning from domestic violence relationships.

The program was launched after the Nova Scotia SPCA received a $25,000 grant from PetSmart Charities of Canada.

N.S. SPCA said while in the care of the shelter, owned pets will receive resources, access to veterinary care, and will live with trained temporary foster families for a time until their owners are ready to care for the animals themselves.

“Without a close family member or trusted friend to look after their pet, some owners may be reluctant to leave or seek treatment,” said Elizabeth Murphy, Nova Scotia SPCA CEO, in a media release.

“Because of Paws & Support, pet owners can feel confident their pet is well cared for while they focus on their own well-being. This will help pets, support families and strengthen communities,” she added.

To provide extra support, the N.S. SPCA will also provide families with pet supplies and necessities from their thrift stores.

While an exact launch date has not yet been set, the shelter said Paws & Support will be fully operating sometime in the upcoming months, adding that the space in the program is limited.

In the meantime, N.S. SPCA is looking for 30 new foster families to help with Paws & Support for both dogs and cats.

According to the shelter, fosters will receive full support from the N.S. SPCA during the pet’s stay but will be required to adhere to strict confidentiality. All animal costs such as veterinary care, food, bedding and toys will be provided.

Proudly no-kill, the N.S. SPCA operates on a policy of zero tolerance for animal cruelty. Their shelters provide medical care, rehabilitation, spay and neuter services and re-homing opportunities for thousands of animals in Nova Scotia every year.

