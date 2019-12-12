Menu

Ontario SPCA and Humane Society

Over 150 pets adopted from Simcoe County, Ont. SPCA animal centres this season

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted December 12, 2019 4:26 pm
With Christmas just two weeks away, animals at shelters in Barrie, Orillia and Midland are looking for homes.
Over 150 animals have been adopted from three shelters in Simcoe County, Ont. this holiday season, according to the Ontario Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) and Humane Society.

With Christmas just two weeks away, animals at shelters in Barrie, Orillia and Midland are looking for homes.

“The holidays are actually a great time to welcome a new furry companion into your life,” Caytlynn Croisier, the Ontario SPCA Midland and District Animal Centre’s manager, said in a statement.

“Together as a family, you can spend time with your new pet and help them settle into their new home.”

Every year during the holidays, the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society runs an adoption campaign called iAdopt. It begins in November and runs until Dec. 31 at participating SPCAs, humane societies and rescue groups across Canada.

To date, close to 1,500 have found homes across the country through the campaign.

READ MORE: Pets as gifts? Debate lingers over whether it’s OK to adopt over the holidays

“Every animal deserves a home for the holidays,” Carol Beard, Ontario SPCA Orillia Animal Centre’s manager, said in a statement.

“Our focus during the iAdopt for the holidays campaign is o find the right home for every adoptable animal to help ensure the matches we make are lifetime matches.”

Potential adopters take part in the science-based Meet Your Match program, which matches a person’s personality and lifestyle with the animals awaiting adoption.

All cats and dogs available through the Ontario SPCA are spayed or neutered, micro-chipped, up-to-date on vaccinations and come with a gift of one month’s pet insurance.

“We encourage adopters to do their research and be prepared for the commitment that comes with pet ownership,” Madalyn Abreu, Ontario SPCA Barrie Animal Centre’s manager, said in a statement.

Animals adopted from the Ontario SPCA or a participating partner during the holiday campaign will be entered in a draw for a chance to win free pet food from Royal Canin for a year.

Keeping your animals safe during the holidays
Keeping your animals safe during the holidays
