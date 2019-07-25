Toronto police searching for 4-month-old husky allegedly taken by pair

Toronto police are asking for the public’s help to find a four-month-old husky that was allegedly taken by a man and a woman from in front of a downtown grocery store.

Police said on July 12, the puppy named Gucci was tied to a post outside the Loblaws at Church and Carlton streets while the owner was inside.

Officers alleged the man and the woman were seen petting the dog and untying it from the post before taking off.

READ MORE: Poodle allegedly stolen in Scarborough street robbery found safe

Investigators described the man as being between 30 and 40 years old and having a slim build with blond hair. He was last seen wearing brown pants and a black t-shirt with a white design on the front.

The woman was described as being between 30 and 40 years old and having a slim build with blond hair. She was last seen wearing glasses, a light-coloured blouse and white denim jeans with rips at knee level.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-5100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

0725 12:05 Seeking Pub Asst In Identifying Man & Woman In A Ft Of Do…. Cam Imgs Rlsd https://t.co/vssdhfmWYR — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) July 25, 2019