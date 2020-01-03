Menu

Canada

Surrendered husky puppies now available for adoption, B.C. SPCA says

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted January 3, 2020 8:39 pm
Updated January 3, 2020 8:45 pm
Two dogs, 17 husky puppies surrendered to RCMP during holiday season, SPCA says
WATCH: (Dec. 28, 2019) A total of 17 husky puppies and two adult dogs were surrendered to the RCMP over the holiday season, the SPCA said, and they are now asking for donations to help with the dogs' care.

The B.C. SPCA announced on Friday that it is now accepting applications for the 17 husky puppies that were surrendered in late December.

In a Facebook post, the B.C. SPCA said “we are making final arrangements to get the adoption process moving for (most of) them next week. Which means … we are now accepting applications!”

It added “we are only accepting online applications as to not overwhelm the branches. They are very busy with this little fur balls!”

A complication of photos of some of the husky puppies that are available for adoption from the B.C. SPCA.
A complication of photos of some of the husky puppies that are available for adoption from the B.C. SPCA. B.C. SPCA
One of the 17 husky puppies that was surrendered to RCMP and animal control officers.
One of the 17 husky puppies that was surrendered to RCMP and animal control officers. B.C. SPCA

READ MORE: 17 puppies, two adult dogs surrendered during holiday season to B.C. SPCA

Story continues below advertisement

The B.C. SPCA did not disclose where the 17 puppies and two adult huskies were surrendered, other than to say it happened in B.C.’s Interior.

To apply for the husky puppies in Vernon, click here.

To apply for the husky puppies in the South Okanagan, click here.

Okanagansouth okanaganNorth OkanaganSPCABC SPCAAdoptionOnline Adoptionhusky adoptionhusky puppies
