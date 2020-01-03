Surrendered husky puppies now available for adoption, B.C. SPCA says

Send this page to someone via email

The B.C. SPCA announced on Friday that it is now accepting applications for the 17 husky puppies that were surrendered in late December.

In a Facebook post, the B.C. SPCA said “we are making final arrangements to get the adoption process moving for (most of) them next week. Which means … we are now accepting applications!”

It added “we are only accepting online applications as to not overwhelm the branches. They are very busy with this little fur balls!”

A complication of photos of some of the husky puppies that are available for adoption from the B.C. SPCA. B.C. SPCA

One of the 17 husky puppies that was surrendered to RCMP and animal control officers. B.C. SPCA

The B.C. SPCA did not disclose where the 17 puppies and two adult huskies were surrendered, other than to say it happened in B.C.’s Interior.

To apply for the husky puppies in Vernon, click here.

To apply for the husky puppies in the South Okanagan, click here.