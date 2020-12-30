Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Nearly 5k doses of Moderna vaccine to be shipped to far north central, west Saskatchewan

By Jonathan Guignard & Katelyn Wilson Global News
Posted December 30, 2020 6:08 pm
Click to play video ''
WATCH: Nearly 5,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine will soon be shipped to the far north central and far north west regions of the province.

The Saskatchewan government said it has received its first order of the Moderna vaccine which will be given to the northern parts of the province.

4,900 doses will be eventually sent to the far north central and far north west regions of the province beginning on the weeks of Jan. 4 and 11.

“This is where we have had a high number of cases and a high test-postivie rate,” said Dr. Saqib Shahab, Saskatchewan’s cheif medical health officer.

Read more: 1st doses of COVID-19 vaccine in Saskatchewan given to health-care workers

Long-term care residents and staff, personal care home residents and staff, priority health care workers including those assigned to COVID-19 wards, COVID testing and assessment staff will be the first to receive the vaccine.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Saskatchewan receives first shipment of Moderna vaccine' Coronavirus: Saskatchewan receives first shipment of Moderna vaccine
Coronavirus: Saskatchewan receives first shipment of Moderna vaccine

The province said it will working with local leaders in the north to help notify residents of clinic dates, locations and information about the vaccine safety and efficacy.

That information will be provided through radio advertisements in English, Cree, Dene and Michif along with social media.

Health-care providers and long-term residents and their families will be notified directly by SHA.

Trending Stories

Read more: Canada begins coronavirus vaccine rollout. Here are the provinces’ plans

“There’s a lot of work, preplanning work that is already happening as the vaccine roles out,” Shahab said.

“Obviously, the far north covers a large geographical area so the logistics and details on how to distribute the vaccine, setting up the clinic dates and informing people who eligible for vaccinations is ongoing.”

Story continues below advertisement

The province also announced it is expecting 6,825 doses of the Pfizer vaccine to be delivered to Saskatchewan each week of Jan. 11, 18 and 25.

Saskatchewan currently has five ultra-low temperature freezers in place in Saskatoon, Regina and Prince Albert and are expecting four additional ULT freezers to be delivered to hold the vaccine.

Read more: COVID-19 vaccine here, but Moderna shot and health guidelines still needed: SHA

Regina has already received 1,950 Pfizer vaccines while 1,834 have been administered to date. The remaining vaccines will be given to long-term care staff at Regina Pioneer Village and Santa Maria care homes.

Saskatoon has received 4,875 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and has administered 1,108 to date.

Prince Albert will be receiving 3,900 doses of the Pfizer vaccine on Jan. 4 which will be prioritized to health care workers and long-term care and personal care home staff and residents.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: People who had COVID-19 should wait 90 days before vaccination, Sask. top doctor says' Coronavirus: People who had COVID-19 should wait 90 days before vaccination, Sask. top doctor says
Coronavirus: People who had COVID-19 should wait 90 days before vaccination, Sask. top doctor says

“While our vaccination program has been going well so far, these are still relatively small numbers of vaccines that we have received from the federal government,” said Paul Merriman, Saskatchewan’s minister of health.

Story continues below advertisement

“We expect the federal government to start receiving and distributing much larger number of vaccines in early in the New Year.”

Half of the doses to be received on Wednesday will be held during initial rollout as public health monitors efficacy, logistical requirements, and delivery throughout north.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19SaskatchewanPrince AlbertSaskatchewan GovernmentSaskatchewan Health AuthorityVaccinesPfizer VaccineSHAmoderna vaccineNorth SaskatchewanVaccination Roll Out
Flyers
More weekly flyers