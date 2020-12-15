Saskatchewan receives first doses of COVID-19 vaccine

Send this page to someone via email

The first health-care workers in Saskatchewan are set to receive the COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday after the first doses arrived in the province earlier in the day.

Premier Scott Moe called it an exciting day in the fight against the coronavirus.

“Nearly 2,000 people who have been on the front-lines delivering care since the beginning of the pandemic start being immunized with their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine,” Moe said in a statement.

“As the first health care workers in Saskatchewan receive the vaccine, I encourage all Saskatchewan residents to get vaccinated, when the vaccine is made available to them.”

Health-care workers in intensive care units, emergency departments and COVID-19 units at Regina General and Pasqua hospitals, and staff at testing and assessment centres, will be the first to receive the vaccine as part of the pilot program.

One of the first to get the vaccine is Dr. Jeffrey Betcher.

“I have seen the devastating effects of COVID-19 on the patients I have cared for in the intensive care unit, as well as its effects on their families,” said Betcher, a critical care physician.

“Accepting the vaccine is part of my responsibility as a physician. It will protect me, my patients, my colleagues, friends and family.”

Those in the pilot program will receive their second dose 21 days later.

Phase 1 of the province’s vaccine delivery plan focuses on immunizing priority populations who are at a higher risk of exposure to the virus and those more at risk of serious illness.

It will be rolled out later this month, health officials said, adding that the Ministry of Health will work with the Saskatchewan Health Authority, Athabasca Health Authority and First Nations jurisdictions to deliver the COVID-19 vaccine to priority populations.

Phase 2 of the program is expected to start in April.

While it will continue with immunization of at-risk members of the population, the second phase will also province provincewide access to the vaccine to the general population.