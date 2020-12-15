When will life in Canada go back to normal? Doctor answers top COVID-19 questions

Send this page to someone via email

History was made this week when the first COVID-19 vaccine shot was administered in Ontario and Quebec on Monday.

Infectious disease specialist Dr. Sumon Chakrabarti recently joined The Morning Show with the latest COVID-19 updates about the largest inoculation program in Canada.

While Ontario is holding the other half of their COVID-19 vaccines for the second dose, Alberta and British Columbia will administer all its doses this week in long-term care homes.

While the provinces are trying to vaccinate as many people as possible, Chakrabarti says “the approach we’re taking here in Ontario is better.”

He says ultimately both approaches will work but the risk Alberta and B.C. are taking can leave their population half dosed.

“If you have a whole bunch of people lose immunity, that can have downturn consequences and make a difference in the outbreaks,” he added.

Another concern for people across the world is about the allergic reaction to the COVID-19 vaccine.

“When we look at the trials, the vaccine looks very safe actually,” he said.

“The risk is there of possible allergic reactions … overall, it’s a very small risk and outweighs the risk of getting COVID(-19) itself.” Tweet This

He says he is not worried about ‘small risks’ for now and will get the shots when it’s time.

Just when the light was visible at the end of the tunnel, a new strain of the coronavirus was found in the U.K.

However, the epidemiologist says “mutation in viruses are quite common … and it won’t make changes in the long run in vaccination.”

He says it’s going to take time for everyone to get vaccinated. Thus, it is important to continue to wear masks and practice physical distancing for several months.

By getting the vaccine, “you might be reducing the chance of getting sick but you’re not reducing the chance of spreading it to somebody else.”

Smiling at the million-dollar question of when will life go back to normal, he said “by the end of 2021 things will be back to normal … it’s going to get better and better.”

To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, watch the full video above.