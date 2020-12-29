Public health officials in the Atlantic provinces report 7 new cases of COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

HALIFAX – Health officials in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island each reported two new cases of COVID-19 while Newfoundland and Labrador reported a single case of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday.

In Nova Scotia, there are 30 active reported infections. One new case is located in the central zone and linked to a close contact of a previously reported infection, and the other is in the northern zone, linked to travel outside Atlantic Canada.

One person is currently in hospital with the disease.

In New Brunswick, the two new cases involve a person in their 20s in the Edmundston region and someone in their 50s in the Bathurst area. Both cases are isolating and under investigation.

The number of active reported cases in New Brunswick is 31, and three patients are hospitalized with the disease, with two in intensive care.

Two new travel-related cases in Prince Edward Island are not connected to each other and involve a woman in her 30s and a male in his late teens.

Both individuals had travelled outside Atlantic Canada and have been isolating since their arrival in the province. Prince Edward Island has six active reported cases of COVID-19 and has reported a total of 96 infections since the start of the pandemic.

Dr. Heather Morrison, the province’s chief medical officer of health, stressed the importance of isolating after returning from travel outside Atlantic Canada.

“It continues to be one of the most effective public health measures that we’ve put in place, along with handwashing, physical distancing and wearing a non-medical mask, to help keep Islanders safe during the pandemic,” she said Tuesday in a statement.

On Tuesday, Newfoundland and Labrador reported a single new case of COVID-19.

Health officials said the new case is a man between the ages of 40 and 49 years of age in the province’s eastern health zone.

The source of the infection is under investigation. There are 19 active cases in the province.

The premiers of all four Atlantic provinces are cautioning against non-essential travel into neighbouring provinces.

All non-essential travel into Prince Edward Island, New Brunswick and Newfoundland and Labrador requires a 14-day isolation period. While in Nova Scotia, visitors from outside Atlantic Canada must isolate for 14 days upon arrival unless they completed their isolation requirement in another Atlantic province.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 29, 2020.

With files from Global News’ Alexander Quon