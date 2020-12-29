Menu

Health

N.B. reports 2 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted December 29, 2020 12:46 pm
Health-care workers who have been on the front lines of the pandemic, so a commercial landlord in Campbellton came up with a Christmas surprise to help brighten their day.

New Brunswick is reporting two new cases of COVID-19 as well as four additional recoveries on Tuesday.

The new figures push New Brunswick to 31 active cases.

Read more: New Brunswick reports 1 new coronavirus case, more than 1,000 health-care workers receive vaccine

Of the two new cases, one involves an individual in the Edmundston region between the ages of 20 and 29.

The other is an individual in the Bathurst region between the ages of 50 and 59.

Both are self-isolating and remain under investigation by the province’s public health department.

Since the pandemic began there have been 595 cases of the novel coronavirus, of which 555 have now recovered.

There have been eight deaths connected to the virus.

Health officials say three people are hospitalized as a result of the virus. Two of those patients are in intensive care.

Read more: How New Brunswick’s four-step plan to recover from COVID-19 works

The province completed 595 tests on Monday. Officials have now completed 150,421 tests since the pandemic began.

All areas in the province are currently in the yellow stage of the New Brunswick COVID-19 recovery plan.

