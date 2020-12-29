N.B. reports 2 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick is reporting two new cases of COVID-19 as well as four additional recoveries on Tuesday.

The new figures push New Brunswick to 31 active cases.

Of the two new cases, one involves an individual in the Edmundston region between the ages of 20 and 29.

The other is an individual in the Bathurst region between the ages of 50 and 59.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Both are self-isolating and remain under investigation by the province’s public health department.

2:00 Hundreds of Legion branches receiving federal funding Hundreds of Legion branches receiving federal funding

Since the pandemic began there have been 595 cases of the novel coronavirus, of which 555 have now recovered.

Story continues below advertisement

There have been eight deaths connected to the virus.

Health officials say three people are hospitalized as a result of the virus. Two of those patients are in intensive care.

The province completed 595 tests on Monday. Officials have now completed 150,421 tests since the pandemic began.

All areas in the province are currently in the yellow stage of the New Brunswick COVID-19 recovery plan.