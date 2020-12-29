2 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Nova Scotia on Tuesday

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Nova Scotia reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and that 30 active cases remain in the province.

Public Health said one case is in the central zone and is a close contact of a previous case.

The second case is in the northern zone and is linked to travel outside of Atlantic Canada.

READ MORE: Nova Scotia reports 13 new coronavirus cases over holiday weekend

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Since Oct. 1, Nova Scotia has completed 109,752 tests. There have been 391 positive COVID-19 cases and no deaths.

According to Public Health, one person is currently in hospital, and there are 361 cases now considered resolved.

2:11 Coronavirus: Halifax woman calls out low-cost airline for lack of public health enforcement Coronavirus: Halifax woman calls out low-cost airline for lack of public health enforcement

Premier Stephen McNeil and Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health are set to provide an update on the province’s response to the virus at 3 p.m. ATL.

Story continues below advertisement

The briefing will be livestreamed on the Global News website.