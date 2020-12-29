Menu

Comments

Health

2 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Nova Scotia on Tuesday

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted December 29, 2020 11:31 am
Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health, speaks at a press conference on Nov. 24, 2020.
Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health, speaks at a press conference on Nov. 24, 2020. Communications Nova Scotia-HO

Nova Scotia reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and that 30 active cases remain in the province.

Public Health said one case is in the central zone and is a close contact of a previous case.

The second case is in the northern zone and is linked to travel outside of Atlantic Canada.

READ MORE: Nova Scotia reports 13 new coronavirus cases over holiday weekend

Since Oct. 1, Nova Scotia has completed 109,752 tests. There have been 391 positive COVID-19 cases and no deaths.

According to Public Health, one person is currently in hospital, and there are 361 cases now considered resolved.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Halifax woman calls out low-cost airline for lack of public health enforcement' Coronavirus: Halifax woman calls out low-cost airline for lack of public health enforcement
Coronavirus: Halifax woman calls out low-cost airline for lack of public health enforcement

Premier Stephen McNeil and Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health are set to provide an update on the province’s response to the virus at 3 p.m. ATL.

The briefing will be livestreamed on the Global News website.

