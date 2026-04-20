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Politics

Former chief psychiatrist of Manitoba to challenge 72-hour detention act

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 20, 2026 5:09 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Winnipeg opening meth detox facility'
Winnipeg opening meth detox facility
RELATED: Winnipeg opening meth detox facility – Dec 1, 2025
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Manitoba is defending its law allowing 72-hour detention of people high on methamphetamines and other drugs, as its former chief psychiatrist applies for a court challenge.

Premier Wab Kinew says his government did extensive research and worked with psychiatrists and emergency room doctors to ensure the highest medical standards are in place and Charter rights aren’t violated.

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The province passed the law last year to extend the amount of time highly intoxicated people can be detained to 72 hours from 24 hours, in order to deal with the longer-lasting effects of methamphetamines.

The law has been criticized by community groups and medical professionals who argue that holding people against their will for up to three days criminalizes addiction.

Dr. James Simm has filed an application in Court of King’s Bench to challenge the law.

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Simm, who served as the province’s chief psychiatrist from 2022 to 2024, argues the legislation violates Charter rights.

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