Nova Scotia reports 13 new coronavirus cases over holiday weekend

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia reported Monday a total of 13 new COVID-19 cases from Dec. 25 to 28 after the province took a pause in providing updates on the coronavirus pandemic during the holidays.

According to the province, on Dec. 25 and 26 nine cases were reported: six in Central Zone, two in northern zone and one in eastern zone. All are linked to close contacts or travel outside of Atlantic Canada.

READ MORE: N.L. reports 3 new COVID-19 infections, 3 recoveries

On Dec. 27, three cases were reported, all in central zone. All are linked to close contacts or travel outside of Atlantic Canada as well.

One case is being reported on Monday. It is in Central Zone and is a close contact of a previous case, said the province.

Story continues below advertisement

“I hope everyone has been celebrating the last few days safely and in small groups,” said Premier Stephen McNeil in a press release.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“We are still seeing low case numbers, and I want to thank all of you for your sacrifice, but we need to keep up the good work to contain the virus.” Tweet This

“Though the holidays are usually a time of large gatherings, remember to protect each other by following all of the public health protocols.”

5:34 Setting New Year’s Resolutions During a Pandemic Setting New Year’s Resolutions During a Pandemic

Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs said it has completed 1,156 Nova Scotia tests on Dec. 24, 1,690 on Dec. 25 and 26 and 1,259 tests on Dec. 27.

Since Oct. 1, Nova Scotia has completed 108,382 tests. There have been 389 positive COVID-19 cases and no deaths. No one is currently in hospital.

Story continues below advertisement

There are currently 33 active cases of the virus in the province. Three hundred and fifty-six cases are now resolved.

“I want to thank people who followed the public health guidance over Christmas. We need to keep it going this week as we head to the New Year,” said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health.

“Do your part by wearing a mask, limiting social contacts, practising social distancing, adhering to the gathering limit, staying home when feeling unwell and washing your hands frequently.”