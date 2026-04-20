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Canada

Quebec government and specialist doctors reach tentative agreement

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted April 20, 2026 7:38 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Global News at 5:30 Montreal: April 20'
Global News at 5:30 Montreal: April 20
WATCH: Global News at 5:30 Montreal: April 20
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The Quebec government and the province’s medical specialists have struck a tentative deal after two years of intense negotiations.

New Premier Christine Fréchette and the Fédération des médecins spécialistes du Québec (FMSQ) made the announcement Monday afternoon.

Fréchette said she met with ministers France-Élaine Duranceau and Sonia Bélange last week to review the discussions.

“This agreement respects Quebecers’ ability to pay and will improve access to care for the entire population,” Fréchette said on social media.

The CAQ party leader said she will allow “the FMSQ’s bodies to review the agreement before revealing its details.” The FMSQ said it will present it soon for approval.

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The tentative agreement comes four months after the one accepted by family physicians. Under former Premier François Legault, the CAQ government granted a 14.5 per cent increase to family physicians, in addition to a 2.5 per cent bonus if they meet patient enrolment targets.

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The framework agreement with specialist physicians has been expired since March 31, 2023.

Negotiations between the government and the FMSQ had resumed at the beginning of the month after pressure tactics had intensified.

Details will only be disclosed once the FMSQ of specialists has reviewed the agreement.

–with files from La Presse Canadienne

Click to play video: 'Quebec medical specialists step up pressure as negotiations stall'
Quebec medical specialists step up pressure as negotiations stall

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