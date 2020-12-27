Menu

23-year-old dead after crash near East Havre Boucher, N.S.

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted December 27, 2020 10:17 am
RCMP say a 23-year-old has died after a single-vehicle crash.
RCMP say a 23-year-old has died after a single-vehicle crash. Global News

A 23-year-old is dead after a fatal crash near East Havre Boucher, N.S., on Sunday.

RCMP say, officers, local fire departments and paramedics were called to the scene of a single-vehicle crash on Hwy. 4, at approximately 3:46 a.m. AT.

First responders found a pickup truck had gone off the roadway.

The driver, a 23-year-old from Antigonish, N.S., was ejected from the vehicle and was located a short distance away.

Trending Stories

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An adult male passenger was taken to hospital with undetermined injuries.

A collision reconstructionist attended the scene and Hwy. 4, is expected to remain closed in both directions until later this afternoon.

RCMP say the investigation is ongoing.

