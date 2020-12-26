Christmas Day ‘very busy’ for Halifax Fire with two significant fires

Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency said crews were very busy on Christmas Day as they responded to around 20 calls throughout Halifax.
Duty District Chief Kevin Dean said a lot of the calls turned out to be nothing, but two were significant structure fires.
READ MORE: N.S. RCMP investigate ‘suspicious’ fire at camp in Eastern Shore
According to Dean, one of the two significant fires was in Lake Echo, where a detached garage was engulfed with flames, but no injuries were reported.
The other fire was at Camp Nedooae, a boy-scout camp in Middle Musquodoboit, which occurred last night around 9:30 p.m.
Two buildings on the campground were completely destroyed after being engulfed by flames and another sustained “significant” damage.
The RCMP said no one was injured.
Comments