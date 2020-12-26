Menu

Crime

N.S. RCMP investigate ‘suspicious’ fire at camp in Eastern Shore

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 26, 2020 12:16 pm
Image of one of the buildings at Scouts camp in Nova Scotia's Eastern Shore completely destroyed by fire.
Image of one of the buildings at Scouts camp in Nova Scotia's Eastern Shore completely destroyed by fire. Alexa MacLean/Global News

RCMP is investigating a “suspicious” Christmas Day fire at a Scouts camp in Nova Scotia’s Eastern Shore.

District chief Kevin Dean says Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency crews were called to Camp Nedooae in Middle Musquodoboit last night around 9:30 p.m. to respond to the fire.

READ MORE: RCMP say search for missing scallop boat to resume after holidays

Two buildings on the campgrounds were completely destroyed after being engulfed by flames and another sustained “significant” damage.

A total of 14 trucks were called to the scene, including eight tankers filled with water used to douse the fires.

Story continues below advertisement

Dean says crews remained at the camp until 4 a.m. this morning and turned the case over to the RCMP after its cause was deemed suspicious.

Trending Stories

Dean also says no injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 26, 2020.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
