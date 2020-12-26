RCMP say search for missing scallop boat to resume after holidays

Send this page to someone via email

The RCMP says “unfavourable” weather conditions have put its search for five missing fishermen off Nova Scotia’s southwestern coast on pause.

The Mounties say its Underwater Recovery Team won’t be able to search Friday in the efforts to find the Chief William Saulis, a scallop dragger that went missing last week off of Delaps Cove.

Authorities say search efforts will resume after the holidays on Monday.

RCMP Air Services say they searched about 100 kilometres of coastline Thursday from Digby Gut to Harbourville by helicopter but officials didn’t locate any of the fishermen or debris from the ship.

Nova Scotia RCMP is planning to team up with the Canadian Coast Guard to create a platform to assist in the recovery, which will include sonar exploration.

The body of one of the fishermen was found last week after the search was first launched.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 25, 2020.