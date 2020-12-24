Menu

Health

B.C. reports 582 new cases of COVID-19, 12 deaths on Christmas Eve

By Simon Little Global News
Click to play video 'Latest COVID-19 modelling data shows B.C. trending in the right direction' Latest COVID-19 modelling data shows B.C. trending in the right direction
WATCH: Latest COVID-19 modelling data shows B.C. trending in the right direction

In its final update before Christmas, British Columbia reported 582 new cases of COVID-19 and 12 additional deaths.

It brings the province’s death toll to 808 since the start of the pandemic.

Read more: Don’t break the rules during Christmas, pleads B.C. doctor working in COVID-19 ward

In a written statement, health officials said 107 of the new cases were in the Vancouver Coastal Health region and 326 were in the Fraser Health region.

Ten were in the Island Health region, 71 in the Interior Health region and 68 in the Northern Health region.

Read more: Mink on second B.C. farm test positive for COVID-19

Story continues below advertisement

The first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine has now been administered to 8,178 people.

Read more: B.C. flattening the COVID-19 curve but not out of ‘danger zone’: modelling

The province had 8,865 active cases of the virus. Another 9,732 people were isolating due to potential exposure.

Story continues below advertisement

The number of people in hospital fell by seven overnight to 341, 78 of whom were in critical or intensive care.

About 77 per cent of B.C.’s 48,609 total cases have recovered.

Click to play video 'North Vancouver girl home after battling rare syndrome linked to COVID-19' North Vancouver girl home after battling rare syndrome linked to COVID-19
North Vancouver girl home after battling rare syndrome linked to COVID-19
