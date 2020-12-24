B.C. reports 582 new cases of COVID-19, 12 deaths on Christmas Eve

Send this page to someone via email

In its final update before Christmas, British Columbia reported 582 new cases of COVID-19 and 12 additional deaths.

It brings the province’s death toll to 808 since the start of the pandemic.

In a written statement, health officials said 107 of the new cases were in the Vancouver Coastal Health region and 326 were in the Fraser Health region.

Ten were in the Island Health region, 71 in the Interior Health region and 68 in the Northern Health region.

The first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine has now been administered to 8,178 people.

The province had 8,865 active cases of the virus. Another 9,732 people were isolating due to potential exposure.

The number of people in hospital fell by seven overnight to 341, 78 of whom were in critical or intensive care.

About 77 per cent of B.C.’s 48,609 total cases have recovered.

