B.C. to reveal latest COVID-19 data and modelling on Wednesday

British Columbia health officials are slated to reveal their latest round of COVID-19 modelling and data at 3 p.m. PT on Wednesday.

The update comes after officials announced 444 new cases on Tuesday, the lowest in a 24-hour period since Nov. 5.

Wednesday’s update is expected to include more detailed case data on demographics, hospital capacity, and known exposure settings.

B.C.’s latest round of modelling, on Nov. 12, warned that B.C. was on track to see 1,000 new cases per day if people did not reduce contacts.

A week later, officials extended a regional ban on social gatherings province-wide and issued an order requiring masks in indoor public places.

Daily new cases peaked at 946 on Nov. 23, before trending downward to current levels.

About 76 per cent of B.C.’s 47,510 total cases of COVID-19 have recovered.

1:08 Dr. Bonnie Henry on possibly delaying the start of school after winter break Dr. Bonnie Henry on possibly delaying the start of school after winter break