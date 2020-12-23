Menu

Health

B.C. to reveal latest COVID-19 data and modelling on Wednesday

By Simon Little Global News
Posted December 23, 2020 2:40 pm
Click to play video 'Some optimism as B.C marks third day in a row of lower COVID-19 cases' Some optimism as B.C marks third day in a row of lower COVID-19 cases
Some optimism as B.C marks third day in a row of lower COVID-19 cases

British Columbia health officials are slated to reveal their latest round of COVID-19 modelling and data at 3 p.m. PT on Wednesday.

Global News will stream the briefing live here on our website and our Facebook page and carry it on BC1.

The update comes after officials announced 444 new cases on Tuesday, the lowest in a 24-hour period since Nov. 5.

Read more: B.C. reports 444 new COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths

Wednesday’s update is expected to include more detailed case data on demographics, hospital capacity, and known exposure settings.

B.C.’s latest round of modelling, on Nov. 12, warned that B.C. was on track to see 1,000 new cases per day if people did not reduce contacts.

A week later, officials extended a regional ban on social gatherings province-wide and issued an order requiring masks in indoor public places.

Read more: 10-year-old B.C. girl finally home after fighting rare syndrome linked to COVID-19

Daily new cases peaked at 946 on Nov. 23, before trending downward to current levels.

About 76 per cent of B.C.’s 47,510 total cases of COVID-19 have recovered.

Click to play video 'Dr. Bonnie Henry on possibly delaying the start of school after winter break' Dr. Bonnie Henry on possibly delaying the start of school after winter break
Dr. Bonnie Henry on possibly delaying the start of school after winter break
