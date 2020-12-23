Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Coronavirus: Almost 800 people have now died of COVID-19 in B.C.

By Amy Judd Global News
WATCH: B.C. health officials provide COVID-19 modelling data and the latest case numbers on Wednesday, Dec. 23 at 3 p.m.

B.C. has recorded 518 more cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

In addition, 19 more people have died from the virus. The deaths bring the province’s COVID-19 death toll to 796.

The total number of cases now stands at 48,027.

Click to play video 'Dr. Bonnie Henry on possibly delaying the start of school after winter break' Dr. Bonnie Henry on possibly delaying the start of school after winter break
Dr. Bonnie Henry on possibly delaying the start of school after winter break

There are now 348 people in the hospital, with 80 in intensive care, which is down four from Tuesday.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: B.C. to reveal latest COVID-19 data and modelling on Wednesday

In total, 36,952 people have recovered from the virus.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

There remain 9,137 active cases and 9,723 in isolation.

Click to play video 'Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry gets COVID-19 vaccine' Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry gets COVID-19 vaccine
Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry gets COVID-19 vaccine

So far, 5,603 people from every health region in the province, have received a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19COVIDcovid-19 bcCoronavirus BCCOVID-19 updateCoronavirus BC updateCOVID-19 BC updateCoronavirus BC deathsCoronavirus update December 23
Flyers
More weekly flyers