Coronavirus: Almost 800 people have now died of COVID-19 in B.C.

B.C. has recorded 518 more cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.
In addition, 19 more people have died from the virus. The deaths bring the province’s COVID-19 death toll to 796.
The total number of cases now stands at 48,027.
There are now 348 people in the hospital, with 80 in intensive care, which is down four from Tuesday.
In total, 36,952 people have recovered from the virus.
There remain 9,137 active cases and 9,723 in isolation.
So far, 5,603 people from every health region in the province, have received a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.View link »
