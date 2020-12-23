Coronavirus: 64 COVID-19 cases now recovered at Big White cluster

Send this page to someone via email

The community cluster at Big White Ski Resort has grown to 96 confirmed cases, however Interior Health has confirmed 64 of them have now recovered.

There was an increase of 20 new cases but they were expected, as many of them shared households with someone that had tested positive previously, according to IHA.

“It’s great news that most of the cases linked to Big White have recovered and are no longer in isolation,” said Dr. Silvina Mema, an Interior Health medical health officer.

“In time, we expect to see a decrease in the number of cases.”

Big White says around 45 of those that have recovered are employees and have gone back to work.

The resort’s vice-president Michael Ballingall is commending his young workforce, saying the employees have done their best to mitigate the transfer of COVID-19 at the ski hill.

“They’re doing everything they can to protect themselves and protect each other,” said Ballingall.

“We are very proud of that.”

Global News talked to some skiers on Wednesday. We asked what they think of the job staff are doing during the ongoing community cluster.

“They’re doing a hell of a job, they’re doing way more than what I expected,” said Sean Patteson, a Kelowna skier.

“I think the protocols are pretty good, making sure everyone is wearing masks and that people are sticking to their family groups,” Ryan Cork, a 14-year-old Kelowna skier told Global News on Wednesday.

“I like how they’re enforcing their policies,” said Carter Faranka.

“The staff are making sure everyone has their masks over their noses and that people are separated in line.”

Interior Health says the risk remains low for families and individuals to visit the ski hill as long as they follow public health guidance.

