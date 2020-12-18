Coronavirus: Interior Health region reporting 60 new cases, two more COVID-19 related deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Sixty new cases of COVID-19 and two more virus-related deaths were announced by Interior Health officials on Friday.

The regional health agency said both deaths happened at a long-term care home in the South Okanagan.

Twelve days ago, eight residents of McKinney Place in Oliver had tested positive for COVID-19. This week, that number is now 56, along with three deaths.

The first death was announced Tuesday, and was Interior Health’s seventh overall death. Now, following Friday’s two announced deaths, that number is at 10.

“This has been a challenging outbreak for everyone who lives at McKinney, their loved ones, and their staff and physicians who care committed to their care,” Interior Health CEO Susan Brown said in a press release.

“On behalf of everyone at Interior Health we send our condolences to the families and caregivers and despite this tragic news, we remain committed to the fight against COVID-19.”

Interior Health also said there are 788 active cases throughout the region, including 31 people who are in hospital, with nine of those in intensive care.

Regarding other outbreaks or clusters within Interior Health:

Big White is now at 76 cases.

Teck Mining in the Kootenays has 13 cases

Long-term care home Village by the Station in Penticton is at 4 cases

Long-term care home Mountain Village in Kelowna is at 10 cases.

To view the B.C. Centre of Disease Control’s latest data for the Interior Health region, click here.

