Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Coronavirus: Interior Health region reporting 60 new cases, two more COVID-19 related deaths

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Twelve days ago, eight residents of McKinney Place in Oliver tested positive for COVID-19. This week, that number is now 56, along with three deaths.
Twelve days ago, eight residents of McKinney Place in Oliver tested positive for COVID-19. This week, that number is now 56, along with three deaths. Global News

Sixty new cases of COVID-19 and two more virus-related deaths were announced by Interior Health officials on Friday.

The regional health agency said both deaths happened at a long-term care home in the South Okanagan.

Twelve days ago, eight residents of McKinney Place in Oliver had tested positive for COVID-19. This week, that number is now 56, along with three deaths.

Read more: B.C. reports 624 new COVID-19 cases and 11 new deaths

The first death was announced Tuesday, and was Interior Health’s seventh overall death. Now, following Friday’s two announced deaths, that number is at 10.

“This has been a challenging outbreak for everyone who lives at McKinney, their loved ones, and their staff and physicians who care committed to their care,” Interior Health CEO Susan Brown said in a press release.

Story continues below advertisement

“On behalf of everyone at Interior Health we send our condolences to the families and caregivers and despite this tragic news, we remain committed to the fight against COVID-19.”

Trending Stories
Click to play video 'Have one of these four symptoms? Get a COVID-19 test right away' Have one of these four symptoms? Get a COVID-19 test right away
Have one of these four symptoms? Get a COVID-19 test right away

Interior Health also said there are 788 active cases throughout the region, including 31 people who are in hospital, with nine of those in intensive care.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Regarding other outbreaks or clusters within Interior Health:

  • Big White is now at 76 cases.
  • Teck Mining in the Kootenays has 13 cases
  • Long-term care home Village by the Station in Penticton is at 4 cases
  • Long-term care home Mountain Village in Kelowna is at 10 cases.

To view the B.C. Centre of Disease Control’s latest data for the Interior Health region, click here.

Click to play video 'Thousands applying for B.C. Recovery Benefit crash government website' Thousands applying for B.C. Recovery Benefit crash government website
Thousands applying for B.C. Recovery Benefit crash government website
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19KelownaOkanaganbc coronavirussouth okanaganoliverInterior HealthCoronavirus DeathsIHAInterior Health Authoritylong-term care homeBig White Ski ResortMcKinney Place
Flyers
More weekly flyers