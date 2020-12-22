Coronavirus: Big White cluster now at 96 cases, says Interior Health

Send this page to someone via email

The community cluster at Big White Ski Resort has grown to 96 confirmed cases, Interior Health announced on Tuesday afternoon.

First disclosed as 60 cases on Dec. 15, 20 more COVID-19 cases were identified this week, with the health agency saying the new cases are related to transmission that occurred within group housing, social events and gatherings.

Interior Health says of the 96 known cases linked to this cluster, 69 reside at Big White. It also says 64 individuals have recovered and no one linked to this cluster is hospitalized.

“These new cases were expected,” said Dr. Silvina Mema, a medical health officer with Interior Health. “Many of these new cases were on isolation already as they had shared their household with confirmed cases.

“What we hope to see in the days ahead is a reduction in the new cases, which will show our case follow-up and the additional safety measures are working.”

Interior Health says the risk remains low for families and individuals who follow public health guidance while visiting Big White.

“In other words, it is safe to go to Big White when you stick to your immediate household bubble and avoid socializing and gathering, etc.,” said Interior Health.

Mema added “we know that skiing and enjoying winter activities outdoors are important and we want this to be a great ski season. It is safe to enjoy the outdoors, and we ask that everyone follows all public health orders by staying to your local hill, skiing with your household bubble and following all safety protocols ski hills have in place.”

Interior Health says it is continuing COVID-19 testing throughout the Big White community, along with environmental public health inspections.

It also says the next update won’t be until Dec. 29, citing statutory holidays.

Further, the health agency is reminding the Big White community to avoid social gatherings and that socialization must be limited to immediate household bubbles.

