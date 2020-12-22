Menu

Health

Coronavirus: Big White cluster now at 96 cases, says Interior Health

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted December 22, 2020 6:19 pm
Interior Health says 20 more COVID-19 cases have been identified at Big White Ski Resort near Kelowna, but noted that 64 people have recovered and that no one has been hospitalized.
Interior Health says 20 more COVID-19 cases have been identified at Big White Ski Resort near Kelowna, but noted that 64 people have recovered and that no one has been hospitalized. Global News

The community cluster at Big White Ski Resort has grown to 96 confirmed cases, Interior Health announced on Tuesday afternoon.

First disclosed as 60 cases on Dec. 15, 20 more COVID-19 cases were identified this week, with the health agency saying the new cases are related to transmission that occurred within group housing, social events and gatherings.

Interior Health says of the 96 known cases linked to this cluster, 69 reside at Big White. It also says 64 individuals have recovered and no one linked to this cluster is hospitalized.

Read more: Coronavirus: Outbreak declared at retirement home in West Kelowna

“These new cases were expected,” said Dr. Silvina Mema, a medical health officer with Interior Health. “Many of these new cases were on isolation already as they had shared their household with confirmed cases.

Story continues below advertisement

“What we hope to see in the days ahead is a reduction in the new cases, which will show our case follow-up and the additional safety measures are working.”

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Interior Health says the risk remains low for families and individuals who follow public health guidance while visiting Big White.

“In other words, it is safe to go to Big White when you stick to your immediate household bubble and avoid socializing and gathering, etc.,” said Interior Health.

Trending Stories
Click to play video 'What we know about the new strain of coronavirus' What we know about the new strain of coronavirus
What we know about the new strain of coronavirus

Mema added “we know that skiing and enjoying winter activities outdoors are important and we want this to be a great ski season. It is safe to enjoy the outdoors, and we ask that everyone follows all public health orders by staying to your local hill, skiing with your household bubble and following all safety protocols ski hills have in place.”

Story continues below advertisement

Interior Health says it is continuing COVID-19 testing throughout the Big White community, along with environmental public health inspections.

It also says the next update won’t be until Dec. 29, citing statutory holidays.

Further, the health agency is reminding the Big White community to avoid social gatherings and that socialization must be limited to immediate household bubbles.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Henry says B.C. is seeing ‘levelling’ of COVID-19 curve' Coronavirus: Henry says B.C. is seeing ‘levelling’ of COVID-19 curve
Coronavirus: Henry says B.C. is seeing ‘levelling’ of COVID-19 curve
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19bc coronavirusCOVIDHealthInterior HealthIHAInterior Health Authoritybig whiteBig White Ski Resortcommunity clusterCOVID cluster
