Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Coronavirus: Outbreak declared at retirement home in West Kelowna

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted December 22, 2020 1:33 pm
The Heritage Retirement Residence on Brown Road in West Kelowna. Interior Health says six residents and four staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.
The Heritage Retirement Residence on Brown Road in West Kelowna. Interior Health says six residents and four staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. Global News

A coronavirus outbreak has been declared at a retirement home in West Kelowna.

According to Interior Health, six residents and four staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 at Heritage Retirement Residence on Brown Road.

The health agency says all individuals who have been in close contact with those who tested positive are in self-isolation and monitoring for symptoms.

Read more: Interior Health ramps up testing for COVID-19 in Penticton, B.C.

Interior Health says the retirement home is a private assisted living and independent living residence operated by Verve Senior Living.

Trending Stories

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“Interior Health and the operator Verve Senior Living will continue to monitor the situation, while implementing additional infection control and preventive measures,” said Interior Health.

Story continues below advertisement

The preventive measures include no visitors for the time being, monitoring of all residents for respiratory symptoms and doing COVID-19 testing on anyone with COVID-19 symptoms.

Click to play video 'What we know about the new strain of coronavirus' What we know about the new strain of coronavirus
What we know about the new strain of coronavirus
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Okanaganbc coronaviruscoronavirus outbreakCOVIDcentral okanaganInterior HealthOutbreaksouthern interiorretirement homeBC Southern InteriorRetirement residenceRetirement Home Outbreak
Flyers
More weekly flyers