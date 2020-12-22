Coronavirus: Outbreak declared at retirement home in West Kelowna

Send this page to someone via email

A coronavirus outbreak has been declared at a retirement home in West Kelowna.

According to Interior Health, six residents and four staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 at Heritage Retirement Residence on Brown Road.

The health agency says all individuals who have been in close contact with those who tested positive are in self-isolation and monitoring for symptoms.

Interior Health says the retirement home is a private assisted living and independent living residence operated by Verve Senior Living.

“Interior Health and the operator Verve Senior Living will continue to monitor the situation, while implementing additional infection control and preventive measures,” said Interior Health.

The preventive measures include no visitors for the time being, monitoring of all residents for respiratory symptoms and doing COVID-19 testing on anyone with COVID-19 symptoms.

