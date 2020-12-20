1 COVID-19 case in New Brunswick tied to cases at Maine paper mill

Send this page to someone via email

Three employees at a paper mill in Madawaska, Maine, have tested positive for COVID-19, including an individual living in New Brunswick.

The Twin Rivers Paper Mill is located just across the U.S.-Canada border near Edmundston, N.B.

Brian McAlary, the vice-president of development at the Twin Rivers Paper Company, confirmed to Global News on Sunday that the cases are two individuals who live in Madawaska, while another lives in Edmundston.

He said as a result of contact-tracing the mill has five other workers, all in Edmundston, N.B., in self-isolation as a precautionary measure.

The company is working with the Maine CDC and the New Brunswick Health Department and keeping both agencies informed.

A request for comment from the New Brunswick health department was not immediately returned.

There have been no cases connected to other Twins Rivers facilities located in New Brunswick, according to McAlary.

The Edmundston region remains the only part of New Brunswick that is in the orange phase of the province’s COVID-19 recovery plan.

The first 1,950 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in New Brunswick are being administered at a vaccination clinic in Miramichi, N.B., this weekend.