Calgary toy drive-thru supports city’s less fortunate children

Send this page to someone via email

A pair of Calgary organizations have not allowed the COVID-19 pandemic to stop them from supporting the city’s less fortunate children.

Integration for Life and United Way have turned their annual holiday toy drive into a toy drive-thru to make sure they could provide kids in need with toys this Christmas while adhering to COVID-19 restrictions.

READ MORE: Calgary Firefighters Toy Association cancels kids’ party for first time in 53 years

Selected families were able to pick up their toys Saturday as part of the No Kid Without a Toy program, which provided 100 toys for 100 Calgary children in need who might otherwise not receive a gift for Christmas.

“This year we have seen a very big impact because of COVID. (It’s) especially hit very hard on the under-privileged families, people who have lost their jobs,” Project Integration for Life spokesperson Gabriella Cartegena said.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’ve seen a higher volume of people looking for help and thankfully we’re here to help.”

READ MORE: Firefighters help Calgary families in need celebrate the holidays

The children receiving toys are between the ages of three and 13, with the goal of making the holidays a little brighter.

Most of the families selected to be included in the program are part of the Mustard Seed’s programs.

“If there’s anything that anybody needs, we’re here to help whenever, Cartegena said. “We have hundreds of volunteers. We have hundreds of people that are willing to lend a hand.

The organizations will provide food hampers in January to less fortunate families as the second part of the program.