Hundreds of toys collected in one of the largest Christmas toy drives in the Okanagan

About 900 people turned out for the 17th annual Tiny Tim Toy Charity Breakfast in Kelowna Thursday morning.

“We are so deeply thankful for everyone who comes and supports this event,” Lt. Darryl Burry with the Central Okanagan Salvation Army said. “It makes a huge difference in the lives of individuals and families in need.”

The event is hosted by the Capri Hotel, which provides a buffet breakfast complete with an appearance from Santa Claus and live music for anyone and everyone who donates a toy to the Salvation Army.

“This is how we start off Christmas,” Capri Hotel spokesperson Ally Fraser said. “It’s how we give back to the community and there is no better way than to start off the Christmas season by giving back to the community.”

The 2017 event resulted in 1,290 donated toys and a record amount of cash totalling more than $6,500.

“It would be hard waking up Christmas morning and not having anything under the tree…while everyone else is opening up multiple presents,” 13-year old McKena Wardman, who donated a toy, said.

Last year, the central Okanagan Salvation Army assisted 600 local families and provided toys to 1.100 children.