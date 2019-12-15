Firefighters help Calgary families in need celebrate the holidays

The Calgary Fire Department held its Toy Association party on Sunday at the Stampede Corral.
The event helps families who may need extra help to celebrate the holidays by providing entertainment, lunch, and gifts.
The CFD said 1,350 families were invited to the 2019 event, and more than 3,500 presents were handed out.
Mark Hagel, president of the Calgary Firefighters Toy Association, said families are identified through the Calgary Board of Education.
Hagel said he’s been involved in the Toy Association for 17 years and said it’s a great way to reach out to the community outside of their normal jobs.
“I think we do a pretty amazing job on a day-to-day basis, but that’s kind of helping people on their worst day,” said Hagel. “For us to be able to share in… maybe their best day of the season, that makes everything really special for us.”
For those still wanting to help, Hagel said donations are still accepted up until Christmas Day.
“You can still give gifts and they’ll go to children throughout the year. We might be giving them for kids who need birthday presents.”
