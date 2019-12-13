Morning of Giving 2019: Global Calgary raises over $49K for The Magic of Christmas

Send this page to someone via email

Global Calgary collected thousands of gifts and cash donations for local families in need on Wednesday as part of our 2019 Morning of Giving.

During the annual event, Global News broadcasts Global News Morning Calgary live from the parking lot of our northeast studios from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. as we collect new and unwrapped donations for The Magic of Christmas.

The charity, which runs entirely on donations, then uses Calgary Transit buses to deliver donations to the city’s less fortunate on Christmas Eve.

On Friday, The Magic of Christmas said $49,629 had been raised during Morning of Giving, including cash donations, gift cards, gift certificates and online donations.

In addition, 5,376 items were donated during the three-hour-long broadcast.

Learn more about The Magic of Christmas

The Magic of Christmas is a non-profit charity founded in 1983. The organization works with the City of Calgary social services and the Calgary Police Service to make sure Santa doesn’t miss anyone who needs a special visit.

According to The Magic of Christmas, the recipients are referred to the charity by doctors, teachers, social workers, police officers and nurses.

How to donate

Did you miss our 2019 Morning of Giving? You can still donate.

Donations will be accepted at dozens of drop-off locations throughout the city – which can be found on The Magic of Christmas’ website — and at The Magic of Christmas’ headquarters (called Santa’s Workshop) located at 4416 – 5 St. N.E.

They are open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week throughout December.

Money can also be donated through The Magic of Christmas’ website.

What to donate