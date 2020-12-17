Nova Scotia reports 6 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia reported six new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and said 50 active cases of the virus remain in the province.

According to the province, three of the new coronavirus cases are in the central zone. One case is a close contact of a previously reported case. One case is related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada.

“The person is self-isolating, as required,” health officials said.

The other case is under investigation.

Two cases are in the western zone and are related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada. The individuals are self-isolating as required, said the province.

One case is in the northern zone and is a close contact of a previously reported case.

“While our case numbers are low, COVID-19 is still here and still moving into different areas of our province,” Premier Stephen McNeil said in a press release.

“That is why we must be careful about our own movement and our social contacts. I ask all Nova Scotians to keep following all the public health protocols to keep each other safe.”

The Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 2,405 Nova Scotia tests the day prior, according to public health.

Since Oct. 1, Nova Scotia said it has completed 94,152 tests. There have been 347 positive COVID-19 cases and no deaths. No one is currently in hospital.

There are now 297 resolved cases.

“For almost two weeks, our new cases numbers have remained in the single-digits. While the numbers are low, the virus still has the potential to spread,” Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health, said in a press release.

“We are approaching the holiday season which is typically a time of year that brings people together. We need to remain vigilant and to continue to follow all the public health measures.”