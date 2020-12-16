Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

COVID-19 vaccine clinics to start Wednesday in three of four Atlantic provinces

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 16, 2020 8:55 am
Nova Scotia received its first allotment of the Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine on Dec. 15, 2020. The first immunization clinic starts Wednesday, Dec. 16.
Nova Scotia received its first allotment of the Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine on Dec. 15, 2020. The first immunization clinic starts Wednesday, Dec. 16. Communications Nova Scotia - HO

COVID-19 vaccine clinics are to start administering shots in three of the four Atlantic provinces Wednesday.

Clinics are to be held in Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador, while New Brunswick has targeted this weekend.

Each province has received 1,950 doses to start.

READ MORE: Nova Scotia hopes to immunize 70 per cent of residents, provides rollout plan

In Nova Scotia, the first vaccinations will go to around 350 frontline health workers in Halifax at a clinic near where the initial shipment of the vaccine is stored on the campus of Dalhousie University.

Trending Stories

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Meanwhile, a frontline health care worker from the long-term care sector is expected to be the first person to receive a vaccine shot in a clinic held at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Charlottetown.

Story continues below advertisement

Health officials in Newfoundland and Labrador are expected to release more details today on the clinic planned for St. John’s, while officials in New Brunswick confirm an immunization clinic is to be held for priority groups over the weekend at the Miramichi Regional Hospital.

Click to play video 'Nova Scotians share their thoughts on the COVID-19 vaccine' Nova Scotians share their thoughts on the COVID-19 vaccine
Nova Scotians share their thoughts on the COVID-19 vaccine
© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updateNova Scotiacovid-19 newscovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus CasesCoronavirus In CanadaImmunizationvaccine clinics
Flyers
More weekly flyers