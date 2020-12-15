Nova Scotia to provide update on COVID-19 vaccine rollout

Nova Scotia is holding a briefing Tuesday on the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine.
In a tweet, the province said it received its first allotment of 1,950 doses of the Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday.
Those who will attend the briefing include Dr. Gaynor Watson-Creed, Nova Scotia’s deputy chief medical officer of health; Dr. Shelly McNeil, chief, Division of Infectious Diseases; and Gary O’Toole, senior director, Population and Public Health at Nova Scotia Health Authority.
The briefing is scheduled to take place at 1:30 p.m. and will be livestreamed on our website.
