Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Nova Scotia to provide update on COVID-19 vaccine rollout

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Image of the first batch of the vaccines arriving into the province.
Image of the first batch of the vaccines arriving into the province. Government of Nova Scotia

Nova Scotia is holding a briefing Tuesday on the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine.

In a tweet, the province said it received its first allotment of 1,950 doses of the Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday. 

READ MORE: 5 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, first vaccine doses to arrive

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Those who will attend the briefing include Dr. Gaynor Watson-Creed, Nova Scotia’s deputy chief medical officer of health; Dr. Shelly McNeil, chief, Division of Infectious Diseases; and Gary O’Toole, senior director, Population and Public Health at Nova Scotia Health Authority.

Trending Stories

The briefing is scheduled to take place at 1:30 p.m. and will be livestreamed on our website.

Click to play video 'How Canada’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout plan is unfolding' How Canada’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout plan is unfolding
How Canada’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout plan is unfolding

 

Advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updateNova Scotiacovid-19 newscovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus CasesCoronavirus In CanadaVaccine
Flyers
More weekly flyers