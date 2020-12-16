$1.38M for Guelph in 2nd round of COVID-19 relief funding

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Guelph is receiving just over $1.38 million from the provincial and federal governments as part of the second round of COVID-19 relief funding for municipalities.

The funding announced on Wednesday follows the $12 million the city received in August to help cover operational and transit costs that have been impacted by the pandemic.

“This joint funding will help Ontario’s municipalities recover from the impacts of COVID-19 faster, by helping them to enter into 2021 without operating deficits from this year,” said Steve Clark, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing.

“By ensuring our municipal partners are in a sound financial position to begin the new year, they can focus on keeping their capital projects on track while continuing to provide the critical services their residents rely on.”

Story continues below advertisement

Guelph already approved its operating budget on Dec. 1. A spokesperson for the city clarified that this additional funding “would help mitigate anticipated revenue losses as the pandemic continues.”

2:19 Optimism growing over Moderna COVID-19 vaccine Optimism growing over Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

Wellington County received $463,000, while another $462,000 will be split between its lower-tier municipalities.

Here is a breakdown of what each municipality will receive:

Centre Wellington — $157,000

Guelph Eramosa —$60,000

Wellington North — $62,000

Erin — $53,000

Mapleton — $44,000

Minto — $48,000

Puslinch — $38,000

As part of Phase 2 of the funding rollout, the province is reserving $396 million for 48 municipalities that have been hardest hit by COVID-19 and need some extra help in covering their 2020 operating deficits.

Guelph and Wellington County did not receive any funding under this stream.

Story continues below advertisement

The provincial and federal governments have set aside $4 billion in relief funding for municipalities and more phases of funding are expected.

The province added that additional transit funding amounting to $1.3 billion will be coming in January, but did not provide any details about how it will be distributed.