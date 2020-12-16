Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Politics

$1.38M for Guelph in 2nd round of COVID-19 relief funding

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted December 16, 2020 10:33 am
Click to play video 'COVID-19 patients begin to overwhelm Ontario hospitals' COVID-19 patients begin to overwhelm Ontario hospitals
Ontario's curve may be flattening slightly, but some hospitals are filling up with COVID-19 cases. Eric Sorensen explains what could happen as hospitals run out of beds, and the latest projections for intensive care units.

The City of Guelph is receiving just over $1.38 million from the provincial and federal governments as part of the second round of COVID-19 relief funding for municipalities.

The funding announced on Wednesday follows the $12 million the city received in August to help cover operational and transit costs that have been impacted by the pandemic.

Read more: $12M for Guelph in 1st round of COVID-19 relief funding

“This joint funding will help Ontario’s municipalities recover from the impacts of COVID-19 faster, by helping them to enter into 2021 without operating deficits from this year,” said Steve Clark, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing.

“By ensuring our municipal partners are in a sound financial position to begin the new year, they can focus on keeping their capital projects on track while continuing to provide the critical services their residents rely on.”

Story continues below advertisement

Guelph already approved its operating budget on Dec. 1. A spokesperson for the city clarified that this additional funding “would help mitigate anticipated revenue losses as the pandemic continues.”

Trending Stories
Click to play video 'Optimism growing over Moderna COVID-19 vaccine' Optimism growing over Moderna COVID-19 vaccine
Optimism growing over Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

Wellington County received $463,000, while another $462,000 will be split between its lower-tier municipalities.

Here is a breakdown of what each municipality will receive:

  • Centre Wellington — $157,000
  • Guelph Eramosa —$60,000
  • Wellington North — $62,000
  • Erin — $53,000
  • Mapleton — $44,000
  • Minto — $48,000
  • Puslinch — $38,000

As part of Phase 2 of the funding rollout, the province is reserving $396 million for 48 municipalities that have been hardest hit by COVID-19 and need some extra help in covering their 2020 operating deficits.

Guelph and Wellington County did not receive any funding under this stream.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Guelph city council approves 2021 budget with a 2.25% tax increase

The provincial and federal governments have set aside $4 billion in relief funding for municipalities and more phases of funding are expected.

The province added that additional transit funding amounting to $1.3 billion will be coming in January, but did not provide any details about how it will be distributed.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19GuelphGuelph NewsCoronavirus GuelphCOVID 19 Guelphcovid-19 relief fundingGuelph covid-19 relief fundingGuelph relief fundingpandemic relief fundingphase 2 guelph relief funding
Flyers
More weekly flyers