Guelph city council approves 2021 budget with a 2.25% tax increase

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph city council approved its 2021 operating budget, which comes with a 2.25 per cent property tax increase.

The $463.3-million spending plan was approved on Tuesday in a 10-3 vote.

Staff had asked councillors to approve a budget that called for a 3.52 per cent tax increase but savings of $831,800 were found in a wage freeze for non-union employees, the mayor and councillors.

Councillors also opted to hit the pause button on its $750,000 contribution to Guelph General Hospital for one year.

Downtown parking rates are going up by 25 cents per hour while the Saturday flat rate is increasing by $1.

Story continues below advertisement

What happened at #Guelph Council tonight? We approved the 2021 @cityofguelph budget: pic.twitter.com/fRCb2Om4sM — Mayor Cam Guthrie (@CamGuthrie) December 2, 2020

“The 2021 budget brings tax relief and funding to help our community through this pandemic,” said Mayor Cam Guthrie.

The city said the approved budget will maintain current levels of service for both the city and its local service partners — Guelph Public Library, Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health, Wellington County’s social services, Guelph police and The Elliott Long-Term Care.

The South End Community Centre and the Baker District redevelopment projects are going ahead with construction expected to start in 2022.

The city’s water rates were also approved resulting in a 2.03 per cent increase for the average home in Guelph, starting Jan. 1.

Story continues below advertisement

0:36 Is Guelph, Ont.’s city council producing ‘The Office’ spinoff? Is Guelph, Ont.’s city council producing ‘The Office’ spinoff? – Feb 12, 2019

The budget also includes funding for seven new hires including four paramedics, along with the approval of red light cameras and bi-weekly curbside pickup of yard waste.

The tax policy will be set in April to determine what percentage of the total levy will be paid by each tax class.

More information on the budget can be found on the city’s website.