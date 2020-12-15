Pedestrian in hospital with serious injuries after Surrey accident

RCMP are investigating a motor vehicle collision in Surrey that sent a pedestrian to hospital with life-threatening injuries Monday evening.
At about 7:10 p.m. Monday, Surrey RCMP responded to a report of a pedestrian/motor vehicle collision at the intersection of North Bluff Road and Best Street.
The pedestrian was sent to hospital with serious injuries described as ‘life-threatening’.
Police say the driver of the vehicle remained on the scene was co-operating with investigators.
The intersection of North Bluff Road and Best Street was closed for traffic for several hours overnight while investigators gathered evidence.
