Pedestrian in hospital with serious injuries after Surrey accident

RCMP are investigating a motor vehicle collision in Surrey that sent a pedestrian to hospital with life-threatening injuries Monday evening.

At about 7:10 p.m. Monday, Surrey RCMP responded to a report of a pedestrian/motor vehicle collision at the intersection of North Bluff Road and Best Street.

The pedestrian was sent to hospital with serious injuries described as ‘life-threatening’.

Police say the driver of the vehicle remained on the scene was co-operating with investigators.

The intersection of North Bluff Road and Best Street was closed for traffic for several hours overnight while investigators gathered evidence.

