Canada

Pedestrian in hospital with serious injuries after Surrey accident

By John Copsey Global News
Posted December 15, 2020 6:00 am
Surrey RCMP investigators at the scene of a collision between a vehicle and pedestrian Monday night that sent one person to hospital with serious injuries.
Surrey RCMP investigators at the scene of a collision between a vehicle and pedestrian Monday night that sent one person to hospital with serious injuries. Shane MacKichan

RCMP are investigating a motor vehicle collision in Surrey that sent a pedestrian to hospital with life-threatening injuries Monday evening.

At about 7:10 p.m. Monday, Surrey RCMP responded to a report of a pedestrian/motor vehicle collision at the intersection of North Bluff Road and Best Street.

The pedestrian was sent to hospital with serious injuries described as ‘life-threatening’.

Police say the driver of the vehicle remained on the scene was co-operating with investigators.

The intersection of North Bluff Road and Best Street was closed for traffic for several hours overnight while investigators gathered evidence.

CollisionSurrey RCMPPedestrianVehicleMVCBest StreetNorth Bluff Road
