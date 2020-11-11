Pedestrian in hospital with life-threatening injuries after Cloverdale collision

Send this page to someone via email

A pedestrian is in hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries following a serious motor vehicle collision in the Cloverdale area of Surrey late Wednesday afternoon.

Surrey RCMP said in a statement that at about 4:06 p.m., they responded to a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian at the intersection of 192 Street and 68 Avenue.

The driver remained on scene and is co-operating with the investigation.

While police conduct their investigation into this collision, all south and northbound traffic on 192 Street is being diverted at 68A Avenue to the north and 67 Avenue to the south.

All westbound traffic on 68 Avenue is being diverted at 193 Street, and all eastbound traffic on 68 Avenue is being diverted south at 192 Street.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area until further notice.

The investigation into the collision is in its early stages. Investigators are asking witnesses who observed the collision, or who observed the vehicle prior to the collision, to contact the Surrey RCMP. Investigators are also seeking any available dash-cam video.

Anyone with more information about this incident, who has not yet spoken to police, is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers if you wish to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-TIPS or http://www.solvecrime.ca.

